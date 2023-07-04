Home / Education / Board Exams / UP Board Result 2023: How to check UPMSP Class 10, 12 scrutiny results at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Result 2023: How to check UPMSP Class 10, 12 scrutiny results at upmsp.edu.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 04, 2023 01:58 PM IST

UPMSP Class 10, 12 scrutiny results will be declared on July 6, 2023. Candidates can follow the steps to check results.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishadwill release UP Board Result 2023 for scrutiny examination on July 6, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for UPMSP Class 10, 12 scrutiny examination can check the results on the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Result 2023: How to check UPMSP Class 10, 12 scrutiny results
UP Board Result 2023: How to check UPMSP Class 10, 12 scrutiny results

The official notice has been shared by Dibyakant Shukla, Department Of Education, Secretary Madhyamik Siksha Parisad(UP BOARD) on his official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “The result of scrutiny of answer sheets of high school and intermediate examination will be declared on 06/07/2023.”

As per the notice shared by Dibyakant Shukla, the Class 10, 12 scrutiny exam results will be declared for 24,557 candidates, with the highest number of candidates from Prayagraj (8579), followed by Varanasi (5418), Meerut (5294), Gorakhpur(2779) and Bareilly (2487).

UP Board Result 2023: How to check UPMSP Class 10, 12 scrutiny results

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.
  • Click on UPMSP Class 10, 12 scrutiny results link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out