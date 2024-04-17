UP Board Result 2024 Live: UPMSP 10th, 12th results date, time awaited, scores on upresults.nic.in, HT Portal

UP Board Result 2024 Live: UPMSP 10th, 12th results will be out on upresults.nic.in, HT portal

UP Board Result 2024 Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release UP board Class 10th (High School) and Class 12th (Intermediate) final exam results on its official websites, results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Once declared, students can check UP board results using their board exam roll numbers. An official confirmation on the UP board 10th and 12th result date and time is awaited. ...Read More

As per sources, UP board 10th, 12th result 2024 are likely by April 25. The board will issue the result notification at least a day ahead.

On the result day, students can also use the HT portal to check their High School and Intermediate final exam marks. Here are the HT portal links for UP board result:

UP board 10th result 2024 on HT portal

UP board 12th result 2024 on HT portal

The UPMSP will announce the names of Class 10th and 12th toppers, pass percentage, gender-wise result, district-wise result, etc., through a press conference. After the press conference for UP board result is over, scorecard download links will be available on results.upmsp.edu.in upresults.nic.in and the HT Portal.

Over 55 lakh students were eligible for UP board exams held from February 22 to March 9. For Class 10, 29,47,311 students were registered while 25,77,997 students applied for Class 12th final exams.