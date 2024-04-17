UP Board Result 2024 Live: UPMSP 10th, 12th results date, time awaited, scores on upresults.nic.in, HT Portal
- 11 Mins ago Last year, Class 12 topper got 97.80 per cent
- 33 Mins ago Register on HT Portal now, get alert on phone when result is out
- 35 Mins ago Hard copies of UPMSP 10th, 12th marks sheets a few days later
- 37 Mins ago How to check UPMSP 10th, 12th scores
- 38 Mins ago UPMSP 10th, 12th answer sheets evaluated in record time
- 42 Mins ago Where to check board exam scores when announced?
- 46 Mins ago Over 55 lakh students waiting for UPMSP 10th, 12th results
UP Board Result 2024 Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release UP board Class 10th (High School) and Class 12th (Intermediate) final exam results on its official websites, results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Once declared, students can check UP board results using their board exam roll numbers. An official confirmation on the UP board 10th and 12th result date and time is awaited. ...Read More
As per sources, UP board 10th, 12th result 2024 are likely by April 25. The board will issue the result notification at least a day ahead.
On the result day, students can also use the HT portal to check their High School and Intermediate final exam marks. Here are the HT portal links for UP board result:
UP board 10th result 2024 on HT portal
UP board 12th result 2024 on HT portal
The UPMSP will announce the names of Class 10th and 12th toppers, pass percentage, gender-wise result, district-wise result, etc., through a press conference. After the press conference for UP board result is over, scorecard download links will be available on results.upmsp.edu.in upresults.nic.in and the HT Portal.
Over 55 lakh students were eligible for UP board exams held from February 22 to March 9. For Class 10, 29,47,311 students were registered while 25,77,997 students applied for Class 12th final exams.
UP board result 2024 live: Last year, Class 12 topper got 97.80 per cent
UPMSP UP board 10th, 12th result 2024 live: Last year, Shubj Chapra, the topper of the UP board Class 12 final exam, secured 97.80 per cent marks. Two students – Saurabh Gangwar and Anamika got the second rank with 97.20 per cent marks. The third rank was shared by Priyanshu Upadhyay, Khushi, Supriya who got 97 per cent marks each.
UP board result 2024 live: Register on HT Portal now, get alert on phone when result is out
UPMSP UP board 10th, 12th result 2024 live: UP board High School and Intermediate students can now register for the final exam results on the HT Portal using the links mentioned above. On the day of result, when scorecards are available, alerts will be sent to the registered phone numbers and students can use it to download their marks quickly.
UP board result 2024 live: Hard copies of UPMSP 10th, 12th marks sheets a few days later
UPMSP UP board 10th, 12th result 2024 live: On the day of result, students' marks will be shared online. After that, the UP board will set-up distribution camps across the state from where school principals or their representatives have to collect the hard copies of marks sheets and certificates, and distribute it among the students.
UP board result 2024 live: How to check UPMSP 10th, 12th scores
- Once the result is declared, go to upresults.nic.in or results.upmsp.edu.in.
- Open the High School (Class X) or Intermediate (Class XII) result link displayed on the home page.
- Provide your roll number.
- Login and view the marks sheet online.
UP board result 2024 live: UPMSP 10th, 12th answer sheets evaluated in record time
UPMSP UP board 10th, 12th result 2024 live: The UPMSP successfully completed the evaluation of 2.85 crore answer sheets of Class 10th and 12th answer sheets on March 30, in a record 12 days.
“Quality education, cheating-free examinations, and fair evaluation have been the guiding principles of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad. Through monitoring of all 259 evaluation centres from the command and control room established for the first time at the UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj, the evaluation work has been completed this time in a record 12 working days,” said Dibyakant Shukla, Secretary, UPMSP.
(Inputs from HT Correspondent)
UP board result 2024 live: Where to check board exam scores when announced?
UPMSP UP board 10th, 12th result 2024 live: When declared, students can check their UP board results in two ways -
Official websites: The UPMSP High School and Intermediate results will be displayed on upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in.
HT Portal: The UP board scores will be shown on the HT portal, links for which are given above. Students can register now to get alerts on phones and use the same links on the result day to view marks.
UP board result 2024 live: Over 55 lakh students waiting for UPMSP 10th, 12th results
UPMSP UP board 10th, 12th result 2024 live: This year, over 55 lakh candidates were eligible to write the UP board final exams. Of them, 29,47,311 candidates were for Class 10 and 25,77,997 were for Class 12. Results of both classes are awaited on upresults.nic.in.