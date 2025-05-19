UP Board Result 2025: Registration for scrutiny ends today at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will close the window to apply for scrutiny of Class 10, 12 board exam answer sheets today, May 19. Candidates can apply for it using the link given at upmsp.edu.in. UP Board Result 2025: Registration for scrutiny ends today (Official website, screenshot)

To apply for UP board result scrutiny, candidates have to pay ₹500 per paper through challan.

After depositing the fee, the candidates will have to download the details of the scrutiny application filled online and attach the original challan letter and send it by post to the concerned regional office of the UPMSP.

Applications submitted directly in offline mode will not be accepted.

Meanwhile, UPMSP will start UP board Class 10 Compartment, Improvement and Class 12 Compartment exam registration today, May 19, at upmsp.edu.in.

Class 10 students are allowed to take the Improvement examination in one of the failed subjects of the board examination. They can take the Compartment examination in one of the two failed subjects. The application fee is ₹256.50.

For Class 12, Science, Arts and Commerce students appear for the UPMSP Compartment examination in one subject; one question paper of the Agriculture part 1 or 2; one question paper of the Trade subject. The application fee is ₹306.

This year, a total 25,45,815 regular and private students appeared for the UP board Class 10 exam. Of them, 13,27,024 were boys and 12,18,791 were girls. A total of 22,94,122 students passed the exam.

A total of 2598560 students took the Class 12 final examand 21,08,774 passed. Of them,10,62,616 (76.60 per cent) were boys and 10,46,158 (86.37 per cent) were girls.

Mehak Jaiswal topped the UP board Intermediate or Class 12 exam with 97.20 per cent marks, while Class 10 topper Yash Pratap Singh secured 97.83 per cent marks.