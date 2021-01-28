UP Boards 2021: UPMSP identifies 8,497 centres for conducting exams
- Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad aka UP Board will conduct its high school and intermediate examinations-2021 at 8,497 centres spread across the state
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad aka UP Board will conduct its high school and intermediate examinations-2021 at 8,497 centres spread across the state.
The Prayagraj-headquartered UP Board has sent a preliminary list of these exam centres to respective district inspector of schools (DIoSs). Now after a further scrutiny based on objections received against them, the DIoSs will send respective district committee report on the centres to UP Board.
“We have asked the DIoSs to look into the objections against specific examination centres and make reports of district committee available to UP Board by February 18. The final list of centres will be released by the board’s centre assessment committee after due study of the district committee recommendations by February 22," said UP Board secretary Divya Kant Shukla while confirming the development.
He said as per the guidelines issued in light of Covid-19 pandemic, 10 percent more examination centres were being set up for 2021 Board exams as compared to 2020 exams. “The examination centre assessment committee has recommended setting up 8,497 examination centres this time against 7,783 examination centres set up in 2020,” Shukla said.
The centre allotment policy issued by the state government for 2021 exams on November 25, 2020 was amended recently in view of lack of adequate resources in schools that were to be made exam centres. After the changes in the centre allotment policy, examination centres were determined after the board took revised proposal in this regard from all districts.
A missive dated January 21, 2021 informing about the amendment to the November 25 government order about the online centre allotment policy was issued by additional chief secretary (secondary education) Aradhana Shukla.
Earlier 14 students were to appear in the exam in one room but now 23 will be give exam in the same space. As per the earlier policy, an area of 36 sq ft (3.34 sqm) was prescribed for each candidate appearing in the exams. Now a standard of 6 sq feet distance would be kept between each candidate with every examinee getting 25 sq ft (2.32 sqm) of space for themselves.
With the requirement of 6 feet distance being maintained also from all four walls being done away with, now 23 children will be able to sit in one room.
The policy issued on November 25 last stipulated setting a centre for a minimum of 150 and a maximum of 800 candidates. But now this limit has been raised to a minimum 250 and maximum 1200 students.
As a result, while earlier a maximum of 400 children could sit in each shift, now a maximum of 600 students would be able to appear in the exam in a school per shift. This will enable proper utilisation of seating capacity of big schools.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Boards 2021: UPMSP identifies 8,497 centres for conducting exams
- Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad aka UP Board will conduct its high school and intermediate examinations-2021 at 8,497 centres spread across the state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBSE 10th, 12th board exams dates to be announced on Feb 2: Pokhriyal
- Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal made this announcement during his live interaction session with CBSE school principals.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Live Updates: CBSE to announce board exam schedule for Class 10th, 12th on Feb 2
- CBSE class 10, 12 board examination schedule will be released on February 2, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said.
25 students test positive for coronavirus in Karnataka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Education minister to participate in virtual interaction on NEP 2020 tomorrow
- The Education minister will discuss the changes to be incorporated in the CBSE curriculum and the school processes from the academic session 2021-22.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strict Covid curb norms for UP Board 2021 practical exams
- UP Board students reporting at their examination centres for practical exams to be held between February 3 and 22 will witness unprecedented steps aimed at keeping them safe from the pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP govt issues 1,43,929 scholarships to students
- He went on to say that the state's law and order situation has improved considerably resulting in increased investments, exploring the limitless possibilities of the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools in Telangana to reopen from Feb 1; SSC exams from May 17
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Marginal increase in UP Board exam centres as govt amends allotment policy
- As per the amendment, the total number of centres will not be increased more than 10% as compared to last year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CGBSE board exams 2021 schedule for class 10th, 12th released
- Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Friday released the exam schedule for its class 10th and 12th board exams. The schedule has been uploaded on the official website-cgbse.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Board intermediate practical exams 2021 to begin from Feb 3, check details
- The UP Board intermediate practical examinations will begin from February 3. The exams will be held in two phases -- February 3 to 12 and February 13 to 22.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha govt to provide Class 10 exam guide book free of cost to all students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra board Class 10, 12 exams 2021 to be held in April-May: Gaikwad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Board Exams 2021: Students demand exam postponement citing poor readiness
- BSEB exams 2021: Bihar students alleged the state education board for playing with their future just for sticking to its exam calendar. Students also cried that unlike other education boards, BSEB has not reduced syllabus which has added to their woes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Private Schools Association put up posters of 'no fees-no exams' outside schools
- Moradabad Association of Private Schools has put up posters of "no fees-no exams" outside the schools in the city.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox