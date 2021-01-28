UP Boards 2021: UPMSP identifies 8,497 centres for conducting exams

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad aka UP Board will conduct its high school and intermediate examinations-2021 at 8,497 centres spread across the state.

The Prayagraj-headquartered UP Board has sent a preliminary list of these exam centres to respective district inspector of schools (DIoSs). Now after a further scrutiny based on objections received against them, the DIoSs will send respective district committee report on the centres to UP Board.

“We have asked the DIoSs to look into the objections against specific examination centres and make reports of district committee available to UP Board by February 18. The final list of centres will be released by the board’s centre assessment committee after due study of the district committee recommendations by February 22," said UP Board secretary Divya Kant Shukla while confirming the development.

He said as per the guidelines issued in light of Covid-19 pandemic, 10 percent more examination centres were being set up for 2021 Board exams as compared to 2020 exams. “The examination centre assessment committee has recommended setting up 8,497 examination centres this time against 7,783 examination centres set up in 2020,” Shukla said.

The centre allotment policy issued by the state government for 2021 exams on November 25, 2020 was amended recently in view of lack of adequate resources in schools that were to be made exam centres. After the changes in the centre allotment policy, examination centres were determined after the board took revised proposal in this regard from all districts.

A missive dated January 21, 2021 informing about the amendment to the November 25 government order about the online centre allotment policy was issued by additional chief secretary (secondary education) Aradhana Shukla.

Earlier 14 students were to appear in the exam in one room but now 23 will be give exam in the same space. As per the earlier policy, an area of 36 sq ft (3.34 sqm) was prescribed for each candidate appearing in the exams. Now a standard of 6 sq feet distance would be kept between each candidate with every examinee getting 25 sq ft (2.32 sqm) of space for themselves.

With the requirement of 6 feet distance being maintained also from all four walls being done away with, now 23 children will be able to sit in one room.

The policy issued on November 25 last stipulated setting a centre for a minimum of 150 and a maximum of 800 candidates. But now this limit has been raised to a minimum 250 and maximum 1200 students.

As a result, while earlier a maximum of 400 children could sit in each shift, now a maximum of 600 students would be able to appear in the exam in a school per shift. This will enable proper utilisation of seating capacity of big schools.