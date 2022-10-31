Home / Education / Board Exams / UPMSP releases UP Board Class 10th exam 2023 model question papers, direct link

UPMSP releases UP Board Class 10th exam 2023 model question papers, direct link

Published on Oct 31, 2022 12:47 PM IST

UP Board Exams 2023: UPMSP Class 10 model question papers are avaiable on upmsp.edu.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

UPMSP UP Board Exam 2023: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released model question papers for UP Class 10 final examination, 2023. Students who will appear in the board exam next year can download it from the official website of the board, upmsp.edu.

Model paper PDFs are available for a majority of subjects. For the remaining subjects of Class 10 and subjects of Classes 9, 11 and 12, the board is likely to publish model question papers soon.

The board is also expected to announce date and time for UP board exam 2023 in the upcoming months.

UP board model question papers 2023 PDF

A total of 58,67,329 students have registered for UP board 10th, 12th exams 2023, according to board officials. This means 6.74 lakh more students compared to 2022 will be appearing in UP board exams next year.

high school and intermediate examinations-2023 to be conducted by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) aka UP Board, say board officials.

Of the total registered students, 31,16,458 are from Class 10 and 27,50,871 are from Class 12.

In 2021-22 a total of 51,92,689 students, including 27,81,654 for Class 10 and 24,11,035 for Class 12, had registered for these exams.

