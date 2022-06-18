UPMSP UP Board Class 10th result declared at upresults.nic.in

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the Class 10 results. The result is available on the official website of upmsp.edu.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Candidates can check their results by login their credentials.

This year, 51,92,689 students registered for the UP board Class 10, 12 examinations, and 47,75,749 of them took the tests.

Uttar Pradesh Class 10 Board examinations were held from March 24 to April 13, and Class 12 Board exams were held from March 24 to April 13

UP Board Class 10th result: Know how to check

Visit the official websites at upresults.nic.in or results.upmsp.edu.in

On the home page, look for the class 10th result link

Login with your board exam roll number and school code

Check the result