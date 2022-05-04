Board exams 2022: States expected to declare 10th, 12th results in May, June

After two years of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the state and central education boards are finally conducting offline, regular examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 students in 2022. States like Bihar and Madhya Pradesh have already announced results of their board exams and some other states are expected to declare their board exam results in the upcoming months.

Meanwhile, CBSE, CISCE term 2 exams and Aandhra Pradesh, Telangana Inter final exams are scheduled for March, April and June.

Here are the latest updates on Maharashtra SSC and HSC, UPMSP UP board 10th, 12th, RBSE Rajasthan Class 10, 12 and GSEB Gujarat board results.

UPMSP UP board 10th, 12th result 2022

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) conducted Class 10 and Class 12 final exams for around 52 lakh students from march 24 to April 14. The board will declare results on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. This year, a total of 51,92,689 students have registered for class 10 and class 12 UP board exams. This includes 27,81,654 students of Class 10 and 24,11,035 students of Class 12.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC results 2022

Maharashtra HSC and SSC results are expected to be announced by June 15. The Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSHSEB) will declare the results on mahahsscboard.in, msbshse.co.in, mh-ssc.ac.in and mahresult.nic.in. Maharashtra SSC exams were conducted from March 15 to April 18 and for HSC students, the exams were held from March 4 to April 7.

RBSE Rajasthan Class 10th, 12th results 2022

Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan will announce results of Class 10 and Class 12 board examination soon. As per some recent reports, the results are expected by the end of May but the board has not made any announcement yet. Like 2021, Rajasthan's Education Minister is expected to declare the results at a press conference. Once the results are announced, students can check it on the RBSE website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

GSEB Gujarat board results

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is likely to announce HSC Result 2022 by May-end. The results will be available on for Science, Commerce, Arts and Vocational streams Candidates will require roll number and registration number to check the results. GSEB Class 12 board examination begun on March 28 for Science and General stream and ended on April 12 for General stream and on April 8 for Science stream. Around 5 lakh students are waiting for results to be declared.