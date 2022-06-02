WB Madhyamik Result 2022: West Bengal 10th result tomorrow at wbbse.wb.gov.in

WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2022: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare Madhyamik or Class 10 final examination result 2022 on June 3. Results will be announced on the official website of the board at 9 am.

When declared, students can visit wbbse.wb.gov.in to download WB 10th board exam results. The link for downloading mark sheets will be available soon after results on the board website.

These are the steps to download WB Madhyamik result:

How to download WB Madhyamik result 2022

Go to the official website of the board, wbbse.wb.gov.in.

The result link will be available on the homepage. Click on it.

Enter roll number and date of birth.

Submit and check your result.

Take a printout of the result page for future use.

WBBSE conducted WB Madhyamik exam in 2022 from March 7 to 16 on single shifts.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, WBBSE did not conduct Madhyamik exams last year and evaluated students using an alternative assessment scheme.

Last year a total of 10,79,749 candidates registered for the Madhyamik exam and all of them were declared pass. A total of 79 students had scored 697 marks.