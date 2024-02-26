WBBSE Bengal board matric exams 2025 to start on February 12

The class 10 examinations of the West Bengal board for the year 2025 will be conducted between February 12 and 24, according to a statement. WBBSE Bengal 10th exam 2025 to start on February 12(HT file)

The detailed schedule for that will be notified at the time of publication of results of this year’s Madhyamik (class 10) exams, the statement issued by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) said.

“This is to notify all concerned that the Madhyamik Pariksha 2025 is scheduled to commence from February 12, 2025 and will continue till February 24,” it said.

Asked when the results for the 2024 exams will be out, WBBSE President Ramanuj Ganguly told PTI: “We usually publish the results within 90 days of the conduct of the exams.”

An estimated 8.76 lakh candidates wrote their papers across the state from February 2 to 12 in the 2024 edition of the secondary exams.

Ganguly said preparations are in full swing to publish the results within the stipulated time despite the conduct of Lok Sabha elections.