West Bengal Board of Secondary Education is expected to release WB Class 10 results by May end. The results for Class 10 or Madhyamik when released can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in and also on wbresults.nic.in. WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 Date: West Bengal 10th results by May end(HT file)

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) President Ramanuj Ganguly while speaking to HT digital said that WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 will be declared by third or fourth week of May, 2023.

The Class 10 board examination was conducted from February 23 to March 4, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The duration of the examination was three hours for all papers and fifteen minutes was given for reading the question paper.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Click on WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

In 2022, the Class 10 result was announced on June 3. The overall pass percentage was 86.60%. The boys performed well last year. A total of 88.59% boys passed the examination and 85.0% girls had passed the examination.