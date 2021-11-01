WBCHSE 12th date sheet 2022 released, check West Bengal exam time table

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education on Monday, November 1 released the class 12th exam 2022 date sheet. The Class 12 examination will begin on April 2, 2022. Candidates can check the examination schedule on WBCHSE at wbchse.nic.in.

The West Bengal Higher Secondary examination will be conducted from 10 am to 1.15 pm. The examination will begin with the language paper and conclude with the economics paper on April 20. All the practical examinations will be held between February 15 to March 4.

The examination will be conducted for three hours and fifteen minutes (the time is both for reading question and writing answers) except for Health and Physical education, visual arts, Music, and vocational subjects. The exam duration for these examinations will be for two hours.

Candidates can check the West Bengal Class 12th or Higher Secondary exam 2022 data sheet below.