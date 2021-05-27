Home / Education / Board Exams / West Bengal 12th exams to be held in late July, 10th tests in mid-August: Mamata
WB Board Exams 2021: Both the board examinations will be held at home centres and only for compulsory subjects, she said.(ANI file)
West Bengal 12th exams to be held in late July, 10th tests in mid-August: Mamata

WB 10th, 12th Board Exams 2021: West Bengal will hold the Class 12 board examinations in the last week of July, while the tests for Class 10 will take place in mid-August, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.
PTI
MAY 27, 2021

West Bengal will hold the Class 12 board examinations in the last week of July, while the tests for Class 10 will take place in mid-August, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.

The dates will be announced later by the respective boards, she said.

"We have decided to hold the secondary (Madhyamik) and higher secondary (Uccho Madhyamik) examinations... adhering to all Covid-19 safety protocols," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

Both the board examinations will be held at home centres and only for compulsory subjects, she added.

Story Saved
