Boards 2019: Bihar Board Matric exam begins today, 16.6 Lakh to appear

At least 16,60,609 examinees would appear in the class X examination conducted by Bihar State School Examination Board (BSEB), which begins across the state on Thursday.

Last year, nearly 50% candidates had failed in matriculation exam.

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the BSEB and district administration for conduct of fair examination, which ends on February 28.

This time, some changes have been made in the examination process.

For the first time, the examinees would get their roll number, name and other details printed on the answer sheets. The candidates have been asked to verify details like roll number, name, subject code, registration number and examination date mentioned in answer sheets with OMR sheet.

The BSEB has asked the students to enter their examination centres 10 minutes before the schedule, after which they would be denied entry. They won't be allowed inside the exam centres in shoes and socks. They have been asked not to use whitener, eraser, blade etc on answer sheets and OMR sheets. No candidate would be allowed inside the exam hall without admit card.

In the first and second shifts, the examinees would enter their examination centres at 9.20 am and 1.35 pm, respectively.

State’s education minister Krishnandan Verma said the state government was committed to conducting a fair examination. He appealed to parents, students and common people to cooperate in conducting the examination smoothly.

The state government has imposed prohibitory orders around the exam centres.

A glance

16,60,609: number of examinees

1,418: number of exam centres

Feb 28: last exam

74: exam centres in Patna

Changes this time

Examinees would get their roll number, name and other details printed on the answer sheets

Candidates must verify these details with OMR sheet

No entry into exam centres in shoes and socks

No use of whitener, eraser, blade on answer sheets

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 07:41 IST