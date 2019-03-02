Boards 2019: Helpline for students to deal with exam stress

In view of the stress students face during board examinations, the Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has set up a helpline number 1860-180-1012.

The commission secretary Kavita Singh said services on the said number will be available from March 1 to March 31, 2019. To take expert advice, she said, students or their parents call between 11am to 6.30 pm.

She further said professors of psychology department (Punjabi University, Patiala) and retired heads of the department of psychology, Government College, Sector 11, Chandigarh, have also been engaged for the purpose.

To sensitise students and their parents, she said, the DPI (sr secondary), all deputy commissioners and all DEOs have been directed to display the helpline number in all government and private schools across the state.

