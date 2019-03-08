Boards 2019: ICSE Class 10 Maths Paper easy but lengthy say students

Students in Lucknow found the ICSE class 10 Mathematics paper to be easy but slightly lengthy. A number of students could not complete the paper on time and had to leave out 1-2 questions unattended.

Student of St Teresa’s College, Aashiana, Anshika Shukla said the paper was easy but lengthy. Direct questions were asked as per the expected lines and it was easy to understand. “My paper for ten marks was left unattempted as it was very lengthy,” she said.

Shipra Mishra of the same school said that paper was quite easy. “It was not tricky at all. I completed my paper almost in time. But there was no time left for revision,” Shipra said. Ayushi Jaiswal said that most of the questions were formula based. Compulsory section was easy as compared to the selective section. “I missed one of my questions,” said Ayushi.

Arpit Vishwakarma said that the paper was easy and we managed to complete it satisfactorily. There was no ambiguity. Rishab Pandey said that it took me a while to complete it, as it was very lengthy but high scoring.

Maths teacher at St Teresa’s College, Aashiana, Niharika Dwivedi found that the ICSE Examination 2019, Maths paper was easy, students were very happy and confident after the examination.

“When I saw the paper I was sure students will be able to solve the question paper easily. Structure of questions were same as we had discussed in the class. Paper was a balanced one. I am sure all the students will pass with flying colours as they were well prepared with the topics,” Dwivedi said.

ICSE (Class X) Mathematics Examination of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) was easy but lengthy, said the students of City Montessori Inter College, Aliganj, Lucknow, on Friday.

The paper catered to both the good and weak students in a balanced manner. “We managed to finish the paper on time with barely little time left for revision”, informed Shyam Agarwal and Parth Dwivedi.

Excitement and satisfaction of the children could be gauged by their happy gleaming faces. Gaurav Mittal, Apul Ranjan, Bishwa Bhushan, Amritansh and Navya said that the questions were direct and as per the expected lines.

Principal, Jyoti Kashyap of City Montessori Inter College, Aliganj, said the students looked confident. She was happy that the immediate expectation of the students had been met specially in Mathematics paper that would prove to be a real morale booster for the remaining examination papers.

“Overall the question paper was well framed and was set within the scope of the syllabus prescribed,” she said.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 16:18 IST