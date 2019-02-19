Boards 2019: JAC Jharkhand Class 10, Class 12 admit card 2019 download link here, exam starts tomorrow

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) matriculation (Class X) and intermediate (Class XII) examinations begin on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. The council has released the admit card for the examination, in which more than 7.56 lakh students would appear across 1,137 centres in the state.

Students can download the admit card by visiting the official website of the board at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

The examinations will be conducted in two sittings under strict vigilance of CCTV cameras. The matric examination will be held in the first sitting, the intermediate in the second sitting. To deal with students’ issues, JAC has already started three helpline numbers from February 5 — the numbers are 7485093433, 7485093436, 7485093440.

The matric exams will begin with the home science paper and conclude with the mathematics paper on March 9. The inter exams will start with vocational papers and conclude with biology, geography, and business mathematics on the same date.

JAC Class 10 and Class 12 exams admit card: Steps to download

1) Visit the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

2) Click on the link for Class 10 and Class 12 admit card in the recent announcements section

3) Go to school Login

4) Enter your login Id and password

5) Submit

6) Admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print out and download it on your computer

JAC chairman Arvind Singh recently said that altogether 4,41,274 students would appear for the matric exams, around 10,000 students more than the previous year. In 2018, a total of 4.31 lakh had appeared for the same. Singh said that 3,15,181 students would take the intermediate examinations, which was around 3.16 lakh previous year.

JAC secretary Mahip Kumar Singh said, “The examination committees at the district level select examination centres. The committees have selected the 1,137 centres, and we’ve received the list.”

This is the first year when all examination procedures, right from registration to the issuance of admit cards, have been done online. The helpline numbers offer students all kinds of assistance related to the examination or even the subjects. “We’ve so far received 198 questions related to subjects, mostly mathematics, and more than 300 queries related to examinations,” Mahip Singh said. “When we receive more than 10 questions on a particular subject, a teacher for the subject is engaged and replies to the students on the phone.”

(With inputs from Sanjoy Dey in Ranchi)

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 18:51 IST