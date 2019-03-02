Boards 2019: PSEB Class 12 Punjabi paper easy, say students

No cheating case was reported in the first paper of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 12 examination held on Friday. The exam of Punjabi was conducted at 218 examination centres across the district and 450 teachers were deputed for the same.

District Education officer (secondary), who inspected four examination centres on Friday, said no cheating case was reported in any of the exam centres during the first paper. Manjeet Kaur, board’s nodal officer and DEO (elementary) Balbir Singh also carried out inspections in various exam centres of the district.

Students found the Punjabi paper easy

Class 12 students said the first paper was easy to attempt.Giving details about the exam, Amarjot Kaur, a student of Government Senior Secondary School, Mangat, said the question paper was simple and could fetch marks easily. Kamaljot Kaur, a private student, said the grammar part was easy and the most scoring.

No student reported to appear in Block 2 at GSSS,Boys, Payal

At Government Senior Secondary School, Boys, Payal, the examination centre was set up in two blocks. While in Block 1 of the school, only three students of total 145 candidates were marked absent, not even one student turned up in Block 2 till 2.30 pm. The school controller hence informed the district board control room about the same. Principal Nahar Singh said a total 92 students were expected to sit for the exam in Block 2 and the authorities had made all the necessary arrangements for students.However, no private candidate from open schools reported in Block 2 of the exam centre, he said.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 09:19 IST