Boards 2019: Students in Almora school give exam on floor due to lack of furniture

Students at a government school in Almora district have been giving board examinations sitting on the floor due to lack of furniture.

Students of Class 10 and 12 at Government Inter College (GIC), Kwerla have been appearing for board examinations while seated on mats. Board examinations of Uttarakhand board began on March 1 and will end on March 27.

“We have around five sets of desk and chairs for the whole school. Due to this, students had been giving exams while seated on the floor,” said Ramesh Chandra Arya, principal of the school.

Operational since 1979, the school has a total of 208 students. Out of these, 35 are students of class 10 while 79 are students of class 12. Only boys study in the school up to class 10, while intermediate is co-educational.

“We used to have furniture earlier but over the period of time, it broke or got damaged. For the last three to four years, we have not had furniture as a result of which students sit on the floor for classes as well as examinations,” said Arya.

The principal said he has written to education officials many times about the lack of furniture in the past but no step had been taken. “We have been told that we will get furniture from the new academic session that begins next month and officials are making temporary arrangement for the board examinations now,” Arya said.

Education department officials visited the school on Wednesday. “We have arranged for 100 sets of desks and chairs from nearby schools and sent them to GIC, Kwerla for the examination. However, it is not a matter of grave concern as the school premises are clean and the students were appearing for the exams on mats,” said Harshvardhan Chand, Almora’s district education officer (secondary education).

When asked as to when the school will get its own furniture, the DEO said, “We will write to the higher officials and if we get the funds, the furniture will be purchased. We have also requested the local MLA to help raise funds through CSR activities so that the money can be utilised for buying the school’s furniture.”

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 18:16 IST