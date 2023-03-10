BOI PO recruitment 2023 hall ticket releasing soon at bankofindia.co.in

Bank of India (BOI) is expected to release the Probationary Officers' recruitment admit card soon. The PO examination will be conducted on March 19. The BOI PO hall tickets will be available on the official website at bankofindia.co.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 500 vacancies of which 350 vacancies are for the post of Credit Officer in the General Banking stream, and 150 vacancies are for the post of IT Officer in the Specialist stream.

“With reference to Bank’s Notice dated 01.02.2023 regarding recruitment of Probationary officers in JMGS-I upon passing Post Graduate Diploma in Banking & Finance (PGDBF), it has been decided to conduct Online Examination on 19.03.2023”, reads the official notification.

BOI recruitment 2023: Know how to download admit card

Visit the official website at bankofindia.co.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the admit card link

Key in your credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.