BPNL Recruitment 2020: Application begins for 1343 vacancies of assistant, officers, other posts

Updated: May 20, 2020 14:07 IST

Bhartiya Pashupalan Nigam Limited has invited online applications for the recruitment against 1343 vacancies of various posts. The last date to apply is May 31.

There are a total of 97 vacancies for the post of Skill center in charge, 188 vacancies of Skill development officer, 959 vacancies of Skills admissions consultant, one vacancy of Veterinary advancement center operator for each panchayat and 99 vacancies of office assistants.

Educational Qualification:

1. Skill center in charge-- Graduation in any discipline

2. Skill development officer- Graduation in any discipline

3. Skills admissions consultan- 12th pass

4. Skills admissions consultan- 10th pass with knowledge of computer and internet

5. Office assistants- 10th pass with knowledge of computer and skill of Hindi and English typing

Candidates will be shortlisted for personal interview for which the candidates will get an email.

