BPSC 30th Judicial Services Prelims additional results out today, 2604 more qualified

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the additional result of the BPSC 30th Judicial Services preliminary examination that was held on November 27 and 28.

BPSC had earlier released a result for the exam in which 1100 candidates were declared successful. Now, 2604 more candidates have been declared qualified for the BPSC mains exam. So, now a total of 3704 candidates are eligible for BPSC 30th Judicial Services main exam.

Candidates can check the additional result at the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Result 2018: How to check

Visit the official BPSC website - bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the additional result link for Judicial Service exams on the homepage

A PDF file will open where roll number of all the additional candidates will be displayed.

Click here to check the BPSC result.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 14:18 IST