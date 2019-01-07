Announced: BPSC 30th Judicial Services Prelims Exam Results declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The results of 30th judicial services prelims exam conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission have been released on Monday.

Candidates can check their roll numbers in the list of qualified candidates available on the BPSC’s official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The commission has also released the answer keys of GS and Law papers online. You can find the direct link of answer key below.

Out of the 17610 candidates who took the exam, only 1100 have qualified for the judicial services exam.

The exam was conducted on November 27 and 28 over 40 exam centres in Patna.

The 1100 qualified candidates will have to appear for the BPSC 30th judicial services main examination for which the schedule will be released soon.

The scorecard of each candidate with cut-off marks will be uploaded on the website shortly. Once uploaded, candidate can download their scorecard from the BPSC website by logging in using their user ID and password.

BPSC 30th Judicial Services Exam 2018: Here’s the direct link to check your result

BPSC 30th judicial services exam 2018: Here’s the direct link to check your answer keys of GS and Law papers.

