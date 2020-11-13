BPSC 31st Judicial Services exam schedule released, check exam date here

education

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 23:36 IST

Bihar Public Services Commission (BPSC) on Friday released the examination schedule for 31st judicial services examination 2020. The BPSC 31st judicial services exam will be held on December 6. The exam will be held in two shifts. The general studies paper will be held in first shift from 11:30 am to 1 pm and the law paper will be held in second shift from 2 to 4 pm.



The questions will be objective in nature. BPSC will release the admit card for 31st judicial services exam on November 23. Candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates will have to visit the official website and click on the admit card link and key in their registration number and password to download the hall ticket.

Check BPSC 31st judicial services exam Schedule here

Candidates will not be allowed to enter in the examination hall without their admit card. They should download and take its print out and bring it along with a valid ID proof to the exam venue.