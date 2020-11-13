e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / BPSC 31st Judicial Services exam schedule released, check exam date here

BPSC 31st Judicial Services exam schedule released, check exam date here

Bihar Public Services Commission (BPSC) on Friday released the examination schedule for 31st judicial services examination 2020. The exam will be held on December 6.

education Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 23:36 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BPSC 31st judicial services exam schedule released
BPSC 31st judicial services exam schedule released
         

Bihar Public Services Commission (BPSC) on Friday released the examination schedule for 31st judicial services examination 2020. The BPSC 31st judicial services exam will be held on December 6. The exam will be held in two shifts. The general studies paper will be held in first shift from 11:30 am to 1 pm and the law paper will be held in second shift from 2 to 4 pm.

The questions will be objective in nature. BPSC will release the admit card for 31st judicial services exam on November 23. Candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates will have to visit the official website and click on the admit card link and key in their registration number and password to download the hall ticket.

Check BPSC 31st judicial services exam Schedule here

Candidates will not be allowed to enter in the examination hall without their admit card. They should download and take its print out and bring it along with a valid ID proof to the exam venue.

top news
‘Bad air leading to Covid-19 spike; respite soon’: Arvind Kejriwal
‘Bad air leading to Covid-19 spike; respite soon’: Arvind Kejriwal
India hits Pak targets after shelling at LOC
India hits Pak targets after shelling at LOC
Ladakh border disengagement plan ready, claims Chinese media. Then another spin
Ladakh border disengagement plan ready, claims Chinese media. Then another spin
China finally congratulates Biden, Harris for their victory in US election
China finally congratulates Biden, Harris for their victory in US election
Ayodhya sets another Guinness world record by lighting 6,06,569 diyas
Ayodhya sets another Guinness world record by lighting 6,06,569 diyas
Cop caught kicking tribal on video got clean chit. Rights panel nails her
Cop caught kicking tribal on video got clean chit. Rights panel nails her
In BJP’s new team of state bosses, Radha Mohan gets Uttar Pradesh
In BJP’s new team of state bosses, Radha Mohan gets Uttar Pradesh
Covid update: Pharma data hackers; Pfizer side effect; AstraZeneca 100 mn doses
Covid update: Pharma data hackers; Pfizer side effect; AstraZeneca 100 mn doses
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In