BPSC Main Results 2019 declared, 924 candidates declared successful

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Tuesday declared the results of 63rd combined main (written) examination. The examination was held on January 12 and January 13, January 15 and January 17, 2019. A list of 924 successful candidates has been released by BPSC.

How to check the BPSC 63rd main exam result 2019:

1) Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

2) Click on the link for ‘ 63rd Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination’

3) A Pdf page containing list of successful candidates, their roll number and details about exam will appear on the screen

4) Take a print out and download

BPSC has proposed to fill 355 vacancies through this recruitment process. The interview of shortlisted candidates will start from August 27. The details about interview will be released on the BPSC website. Candidates should regularly visit the website for details. Candidates will not be sent any information regarding this by post.

Note: Visit BPSC’s official website regularly for latest news and updates.

