BPSC APO Recruitment 2020 application window reopened for 553 assistant prosecution officer posts, apply now

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 10:22 IST

BPSC APO Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has reopened the online application process for 533 assistant prosecution officer (APO) posts. The APO advertisement 01/2020 was released on February 6 for which the online application process had closed on March 6. Now the application window has been reopened for those who could not apply for the posts earlier.

Candidates can now register for the posts till March 19, 2020. After successfully registering for the posts, candidates will have to pay the application fee online till March 23. The payment link will be activated the next day at 11 am after completing the registration process. Candidates will have to apply for the posts after registration and fee payment. The online application link will be activated the next day at 11 am after the fee payment. The last to apply is March 27, 2020.

Who can apply?

Candidates with a graduation degree in law from a recognised institute can apply for the posts. The candidates’ age should not be less than 21 years and more than 37 years.

The selection procedure includes a preliminary test, main exam and interview. PT will carry 250 marks including 100 marks for general studies paper and 150 for law paper. After clearing the PT candidates will have to appear for the main exam carrying 900 marks followed by an interview.

Candidates can apply online at bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Important Dates (revised):

Last date to register: March 19

Last date to pay application fee: March 23

Last date to apply online: March 27.

All the other details provided in the official notification remain the same except the dates.

Click here for BPSC APO official notification 2020

Check official notice here