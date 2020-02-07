BPSC Recruitment 2020 : Application begins for 553 Assistant Persecution Officer, direct link to apply

education

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has opened online application window for the recruitment of 553 assistant persecution officer (APO). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The last date to apply is March 6. However, the last date to deposit fee is February 26.

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have graduated with a law degree from a recognised college can apply for the posts. The minimum age limit is 21 years, upper age limit is 37 years.

Candidates will have to appear for a preliminary test carrying 250 marks including 100 marks for general studies and 150 marks for law paper. Those who clear the PT will have to appear for the main paper will carry 900 marks.Candidates who clear the main exam will have to appear for interview.

How to apply:

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the left side of the homepage, click on ‘Apply online’

You will be redirected tohttps://onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in/main/home

Click on the link given to apply online

Fill in the application form and submit