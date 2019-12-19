e-paper
Home / Education / BPSC assistant engineer mains answer key out, challenge before December 27

BPSC assistant engineer mains answer key out, challenge before December 27

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer keys for assistant engineer main exam on its official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Direct links to download here.

education Updated: Dec 19, 2019 16:01 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BPSC answer key out
BPSC answer key out(BPSC)
         

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer keys for assistant engineer main exam on its official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC had conducted the assistant engineer exam from August 5 to 9, 2019. Candidates can download the answer keys of all the four series of answer booklet for all the six papers namely, General Hindi, General English, General Studies, General Engineering Science, Mechanical Engineering (Paper-V), Mechanical Engineering (Paper-VI), Civil Engineering (Paper-V), Civil Engineering (Paper-VI)

Candidates will have to download the format from the official website and fill it to challenge any answer. The form has to be sent to BPSC Office, Patna so that it reaches by 5 pm of December 27. The name of the recruitment exam and its advertisement number should be mentioned on the envelope clearly.

Click here to download the format.

Direct links for the BPSC answer key:

General Hindi

General English

General Studies

General Engineering Services

Mechanical Engineering -- Paper 5

Mechanical Engineering --Paper 6

Civil Engineering -- Paper 5

Civil Engineering -- Paper 6

