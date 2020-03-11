BPSC Assistant Engineer registration begins at bpsc.bih.nic.in

education

The online registration process for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Assistant Engineer (civil) competitive examination has began on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Candidates interested and eligible can apply for the exam online at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in on or before March 25, 2020.

Candidates need to first register themselves to apply for Bihar Assistant Engineer (Civil) exam. The registration process for Bihar Assistant Engineer (Civil) exam begins on March 11 and closes on March 25, 2020. The last date to pay fees for the Bihar Assistant Engineer (Civil) examination is March 31, 2020, while the last day to fill online application for the examination is April 9, 2020. Candidates must submit the receipt of hard copy of the application form by April 16, 2020, up to 05:00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 31 vacancies of Assistant Engineers.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

Here’s the direct link to apply online.