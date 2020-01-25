e-paper
Home / Education / BPSC Assistant Main 2018 re- exam on Feb 1, check schedule here

BPSC Assistant Main 2018 re- exam on Feb 1, check schedule here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the assistant main re-exam 2018 on February 1, 2020. BPSC had earlier conducted the exam on June 15, 2019 in two shifts.

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 16:03 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the assistant main re-exam 2018 on February 1, 2020. BPSC had earlier conducted the exam on June 15, 2019 in two shifts. BPSC had on December 27 cancelled the exam due to unavoidable reasons.

The BPSC Assistant main exam 2018 will be conducted on February 1, in two shifts. General Hindi paper will be conducted in the first sitting from 10:30 am to 12:45 pm. General Knowledge paper will be conducted in second sitting from 2 pm to 4: 15 pm.

The admit card will be released a week prior to the exam. Only those candidates who had appeared for the exam in the month of June will be allowed to take the re-exam.

Check full schedule here

