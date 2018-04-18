BPSC main admit card 2018 released, exam from April 27

BPSC main admit card 2018: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Wednesday released the admit card for 60th to 62nd Common Combined competitive main examination on its official website. The examination will be held on April 27, 28 and 29 and May 4. The admit cards will not be sent to the candidates by post.

BPSC main admit card 2018: Steps to download

1) Visit BPSC’s official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in

2) Click on the link for apply onlineon the left hand side of the page

3) Click on the link for ‘BPSC online application’ to go to the login page

4) Enter User name/Id, password and captcha code and click on login

5) Click on ‘main admit card download’ on the new page that opens

6) Enter the captcha code and click on ‘Download admit card’

7) Print the admit card on a A4 sheet paper

8) The admit card will be provided in 2 pages

9) One page will contain the details of the examination while the other page will have instructions to the candidates

10) Save admit card on the computer too.

In case of having problem in downloading the admit card, call on the helpline numbers: 0612-2215795, +91-9297739013 between 10 am and 5pm on Monday to Friday (except on notified holidays).

Candidates must bring the admit card to the examination centre. Candidates should download the admit card at the earliest and should not wait for the last moment.