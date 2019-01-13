BPSC mains question paper for General Studies Paper 1: Check it here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is presently conducting the 63rd Mains Combined Competitive Examination.

The examination dates are January 12, 13, 15 and 17. The timing of the exam is 1 pm to 4 pm.

Here is the question paper for BPSC main General Studies Paper 1.

BPSC prelims examination was held on July 1 at 271 examination centres in 19 district headquarters of the state. A total of 90,697 candidates appeared in the exam out of which 4,257 were declared successful.

First Published: Jan 13, 2019 21:45 IST