BPSC Motor Vehicle Inspector Recruitment 2020: 90 vacancies on offer, engineers can apply

Updated: May 01, 2020 10:44 IST

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment against 90 vacancies for the post of motor vehicle inspector (MVI).The online registration process will begin from May 11. Aspirants can register for the post online at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the official notification, the last date to register for the post is May 26. Applicants will have to pay the application fee before June 1. The link to apply for the post will be activated the next day after the completion of registration process. The last date to apply is June 9. After filling the online application, the applicant will have to send the print -out of the duly filled online application form with other documents to the BPSC office through speed post or registry post before June 29 till 5 pm.

Educational Qualification:

Applicant should be have passed class 10th or matric exam from a recognized board and Diploma in Automobile Engineering or Mechanical Engineering (Three-year course) awarded by any institution recognized by the Central Government or State Government.

Applicant should also have a driving license for geared motorcycle and light weight motor vehicle.

Age Limit:

General Male – 18 to 37 Years

General Female/BC/ OBC (Male/Female) - 21 to 40 years

SC / SC (Male/Female) - 21 to 42 years

Application Fees

SC of Bihar /ST of Bihar /Woman of Bihar of Bihar /Handicapped/Permanent residents of Bihar (All Category) - Rs 200

Other – Rs 750

The fee should be paid via online mode only.

SELECTION PROCEDURE:

Candidates will have to appear for a written test followed by interview.

The written examination will comprise of three papers namely- general studies, automobile/mechanical engineering and motor vehicle guidelines, respectively.

Candidates will have to bring self- attested copies of all required documents including marksheets and birth certificate. Candidates are advised to read the official notification for full details.

Check official notification here