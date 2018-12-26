BPSC prelims answer key 2018 released at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Wednesday released the official answer key of 64th civil services preliminary examination 2018 on its website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The answer key has been released for all the four set of question paper A, B, C and D. Candidates should raise their objection/s, if any, by 5pm of January 7, 2019. They should attach proof from an authentic source in support of their claim. Any objection received after the due date will not be considered. The answer key provided at this point is provisional.

The commission has also released a write-up along with the answer key which should be read carefully.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) civil services exam prelims 2018 was conducted on December 16, 2018 across 808 centres in Bihar. Around 5 lakh candidates had taken the examination held to fill 1400 vacancies in the state.

