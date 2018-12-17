BPSC prelims: Here’s what was asked in the civil services exam

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 64th civil services prelims exam was conducted on Sunday, December 16, 2018 at 808 centres across 35 districts.There were 93 centres in the state capital Patna for the BPSC PT exam. BPSC, the highest recruiting body in Bihar will recruit for 1400 vacancies in the state, this year.

There were 150 objective type questions from general studies (GS) that had to be answered within three hours.

According to experts, this year the questions for all sections were easy except the History section. Here’s the question paper of BPSC 64th civil services prelims on December 16.

