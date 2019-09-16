BPSC Recruitment 2019: Registration for Assistant engineer begins at bpsc.bih.nic.in, how to apply

education

Bihar Public Service Commission has invited online applications for the post of assistant engineer (mechanical and civil). The online registration process has begun from today, September 16 and the last date to apply is September 26.

After registering themselves, candidates will have to wait for next day to apply online. The last date to apply online is October 4. Last day to pay the application fee is September 30. Candidates will have to pay the application fee when they register themselves for the recruitment.

Educational qualification:

Candidates should have an engineering degree from an AICTE approved University.

Age limit:

For general class candidates, the minimum age required is of 21 years and maximum age limit extends to 37 years for male candidates and 40 years for female candidates respectively.

In case of candidates belonging to reserved category the minimum age limit is of 21 years and the maximum age limit extends to 40 years for candidates (both male and female) under BC/OBC and 42 years for candidates (both male and female) under SC/ST.

How to apply:

Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the ‘Apply online’ tab on the left side of the homepage

Click on the link that reads ‘BPSC Online Application’

Click on the ‘apply’ link provided beside “Assistant Engineer” recruitment given at the bottom of the page

An application form will open

Fill in the required information asked in the form correctly and proceed

After you have registered, you will have to pay registration fee

You will be able to apply online from the next day after the registration process is done. The link to apply will be activated at 11 am.

Upload your signature and photograph clearly and proceed.

You will get an acknowledgement on registered email ID and phone number.

Keep your login ID and password safe. It will be required to login in future.

Click here to apply online

Click here for official notification for Assistant Engineer (Civil)

Click here for official notification for Assistant Engineer (Mechanical)

Exam pattern:

For Mechanical department:

Compulsory exam:

•General English (100 marks)

•General Hindi (100 marks)

•General Studies (100 marks)

•General Engineering sciences (100 marks)

Optional exam:

•Mechanical engineering part 1 (100 marks)

•Mechanical engineering part 2 (100 marks)

For Civil Department:

Compulsory exam:

•General English (100 marks)

•General Hindi (100 marks)

•General Studies (100 marks)

•General Engineering sciences (100 marks)

Optional exam:

•Civil engineering part 1 (100 marks)

•Civil engineering part 2 (100 marks)

The exam would be objective in nature. General English and Hindi paper are qualifying in nature.

