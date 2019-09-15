BPSC Recruitment 2019: Registration for Assistant engineer begins tomorrow at bpsc.bih.nic.in

education

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 18:20 IST

Bihar Public Service Commission has released a notification regarding the recruitment for the post of Assistant Engineer in Mechanical and Civil department. The registration process will begin from tomorrow, September 16. Candidates interested in applying for the post can do so before September 26, 2019.

Educational qualification:

Candidates should have an engineering degree from an AICTE approved University.

Age limit:

For general class candidates, the minimum age required is of 21 years and maximum age limit extends to 37 years for male candidates and 40 years for female candidates respectively.

In case of candidates belonging to reserved category the minimum age limit is of 21 years and the maximum age limit extends to 40 years for candidates (both male and female) under BC/OBC and 42 years for candidates (both male and female) under SC/ST.

Exam pattern:

For Mechanical department:

Compulsory exam:

•General English (100 marks)

•General Hindi (100 marks)

•General Studies (100 marks)

•General Engineering sciences (100 marks)

Optional exam:

•Mechanical engineering part 1 (100 marks)

•Mechanical engineering part 2 (100 marks)

For Civil Department:

Compulsory exam:

•General English (100 marks)

•General Hindi (100 marks)

•General Studies (100 marks)

•General Engineering sciences (100 marks)

Optional exam:

•Civil engineering part 1 (100 marks)

•Civil engineering part 2 (100 marks)

The exam would be objective in nature.

General English and Hindi paper are qualifying in nature.

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 18:20 IST