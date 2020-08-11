e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / BPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 119 vacancies for lecturer till September 4, check details

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 119 vacancies for lecturer till September 4, check details

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at bpsc.bih.nic.in on or before September 4, 2020.

education Updated: Aug 11, 2020 13:43 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BPSC Recruitment 2020.
BPSC Recruitment 2020.(Screengrab )
         

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of lecturer in electrical engineering on its official website. The online registration process began on August 7, 2020.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at bpsc.bih.nic.in on or before September 4, 2020. The last date to pay online registration fee is August 28, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 119 vacancies of lecturer in electrical engineering.

A candidate should have a B.E/B.Tech/B.s/B.sc (Eneg.) in electrical engineering technology with first class or its equivalent. The lower age limit is 21 years. There is no upper age limit for the post.

Selection will be done on the basis of weightage in Academic Performance Evaluation, Research Performance including the Academic Record and Research work, Evaluation of work Knowledge and Teaching skill through written Test (objective), interview and For Lecturer engaged on Contract Basis.

There will be an objective test carrying 80 multiple choice questions. For Engineering/Technology stream the syllabus of Graduate Aptitude Test Engineering (GATE) will be applicable

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s a direct link to apply online.

tags
top news
Rajasthan truce sealed, Ashok Gehlot talks ‘peace, brotherhood’ in party
Rajasthan truce sealed, Ashok Gehlot talks ‘peace, brotherhood’ in party
Pakistan-Saudi Arabia tiff widens? As Islamabad returns loan, questions rise
Pakistan-Saudi Arabia tiff widens? As Islamabad returns loan, questions rise
I was hurt, says Sachin Pilot over Ashok Gehlot’s jibes during turf war
I was hurt, says Sachin Pilot over Ashok Gehlot’s jibes during turf war
4G ban to be lifted from 2 J&K districts on trial basis after Aug 15: Centre tells SC
4G ban to be lifted from 2 J&K districts on trial basis after Aug 15: Centre tells SC
Covid-19 latest updates: 3 Indian vaccines under trial, Russia to allow civilian use this week
Covid-19 latest updates: 3 Indian vaccines under trial, Russia to allow civilian use this week
Whack one & get out: When Murali asked Ishant to be his 800th Test wicket
Whack one & get out: When Murali asked Ishant to be his 800th Test wicket
BJP functionary shot dead in UP’s Baghpat, Yogi Adityanath orders probe
BJP functionary shot dead in UP’s Baghpat, Yogi Adityanath orders probe
Covid and kids: Rising cases in US but what of India?
Covid and kids: Rising cases in US but what of India?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In