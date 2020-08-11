BPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 119 vacancies for lecturer till September 4, check details

education

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 13:43 IST

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of lecturer in electrical engineering on its official website. The online registration process began on August 7, 2020.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at bpsc.bih.nic.in on or before September 4, 2020. The last date to pay online registration fee is August 28, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 119 vacancies of lecturer in electrical engineering.

A candidate should have a B.E/B.Tech/B.s/B.sc (Eneg.) in electrical engineering technology with first class or its equivalent. The lower age limit is 21 years. There is no upper age limit for the post.

Selection will be done on the basis of weightage in Academic Performance Evaluation, Research Performance including the Academic Record and Research work, Evaluation of work Knowledge and Teaching skill through written Test (objective), interview and For Lecturer engaged on Contract Basis.

There will be an objective test carrying 80 multiple choice questions. For Engineering/Technology stream the syllabus of Graduate Aptitude Test Engineering (GATE) will be applicable

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s a direct link to apply online.