BPSC Recruitment: 373 Auditor vacancies notified, graduates can apply

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 16:05 IST

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a recruitment notification inviting online applications for the post of Auditor (Bihar Panchayat Audit Service) in Panchayati Raj Department. There are a total of 373 vacancies out of which 126 are reserved for female candidates. The link to apply online will be activated on October 21, 2020 and the last date to apply is November 18, 2020.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Commerce/ Economics/ Statistics/ Mathematics or MBA/ CA/ ICWA Degree.

Pay Scale:

Rs. 5200-20200/2800/-, Pay Level - 5

Age Limit:

Minimum - 21 years

Maximum for UR Male - 37 Years

Maximum for OBC/UR Female - 40 Years

Maximum for SC/ST - 42 Years

Selection Procedure:

Prelims Exam, Mains Exam and Interview.

Check official notification