BPSC releases answer key for assistant main exam at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer keys for the assistant main competitive exam on its official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC Assistant exam was conducted on June 15. The answer keys for General Hindi and General Knowledge papers were released on June 21 and candidates can raise objections on any wrong answer key before 5 pm of July 1.The objection on BPSC 2019 Answer Key can be raised by submitting the application through speed post. Read the BPSC official notice for more details.

Final answer key will be released after considering the objections.

Candidates can download the answer key from the official website or find a direct link here.

Direct link for BPSC 2019 Hindi Answer Key

Direct link for BPSC 2019 General Knowledge Answer Key.

How to download BPSC 2019 Answer Key

Visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in

One homepage, click on the link that reads BPSC 2019 Hindi Answer Key and GK Answer Key

A PDF file of BPSC 2019 Answer Key will open

Download and tally your answers

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 08:44 IST