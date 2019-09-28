BPSSC Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2019: Application process closing today for 2446 vacancies

education

Bihar Police subordinate services commission (BPSSC) will be accepting online applications for sub- inspector, sergeant, assistant superintendent jail (direct recruitment)and Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in Home Department (Police) and Home Department (Jail) only till tonight. September 28 is the last date to apply for the recruitment.

There are a total of 2446 vacancies notified by BPSSC. The online application process had begun from August 22 and the last date to apply was September 25 which was later extended till September 28. Candidates can apply for these posts on the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bih.nic.in

Out of the total vacancies announced, 2,064 are for Police Sub Inspector, 215 are for Sergeant, 125 for Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment) and 42 for Assistant Superintendent Jail (ex-servicemen).

A candidate can fill only one application, in which they will be required to fill their preference for the posts notified.

Selection Process:

BPSSC will conduct a written exam for all the candidates in two phases 1) the preliminary and the 2) mains. The question asked in both the phases will be of objective nature based on multiple choice questions (MCQs).

Exam Pattern:

The preliminary examination will be of two hours duration in which 100 questions will be asked and the maximum marks that can be scored is 200. The minimum cut off marks in this exam is 30%. The number of candidates to be selected for the main exam will be around 20 times of the vacancies to be filled.

For each wrong answer 0.2 marks will be deducted (negative marking)in both prelims and the mains examination.

