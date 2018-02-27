BPSSC SI prelims admit card/hall ticket released, here’ how to download

The Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) on Monday released the admit cards of candidates for the preliminary examination to recruit police sub inspectors in the state.

The examination will be held to fill 1,717 vacancies.

Steps to download Bihar Police sub-inspector exam admit card 2018:

1) Visit the official website of Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission at bpssc.bih.nic.in

2) Click on the link for downloading admit cardsof preliminary examination

3) Click on the link for download your admit card

4) Click on download written exam admit card

5) Key in your registration id/mobile number, date of birth and captcha code and submit

6) The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidate must bring their admit card to the examination centre.

The preliminary examination will have 100 multiple choice questions carrying 200 marks and candidates will be allowed two hours to answer. The questions will be from general knowledge and social issues. Candidates scoring less than 30% marks will be disqualified. The number of candidates selected for the main examination will be about 20 times more than the number of vacancy declared.