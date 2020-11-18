BPSSC Enforcement SI Mains 2020 admit card released, here’s direct link to download

education

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 10:38 IST

Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) on Wednesday released the admit card for the enforcement SI mains exam 2020. Candidates who are registered for the exam can download their admit card from bpssc.bih.nic.in.BPSSC Enforcement SI mains 2020 will be held on December 6, 2020 at various exam centres in Bihar.

Direct link to download BPSSC SI Mains Admit Card

This recruitment drive is being done to fill 212 vacancies of Enforcement Sub- Inspector (Advt 02/2019). Candidates will have to clear mains, Mains, PET and Interview for final selection.

How to download BPSSC Enforcement SI mains Admit Card 2020: