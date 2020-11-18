e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / BPSSC Enforcement SI Mains 2020 admit card released, here’s direct link to download

BPSSC Enforcement SI Mains 2020 admit card released, here’s direct link to download

Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) on Wednesday released the admit card for the enforcement SI Prelims exam 2020 at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

education Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 10:38 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BPSSC SI Mains Admit Card 2020
BPSSC SI Mains Admit Card 2020
         

Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) on Wednesday released the admit card for the enforcement SI mains exam 2020. Candidates who are registered for the exam can download their admit card from bpssc.bih.nic.in.BPSSC Enforcement SI mains 2020 will be held on December 6, 2020 at various exam centres in Bihar.

Direct link to download BPSSC SI Mains Admit Card

This recruitment drive is being done to fill 212 vacancies of Enforcement Sub- Inspector (Advt 02/2019). Candidates will have to clear mains, Mains, PET and Interview for final selection.

How to download BPSSC Enforcement SI mains Admit Card 2020:

top news
Frontline workers and elderly likely on govt’s priority list for Covid-19 vaccine administration
Frontline workers and elderly likely on govt’s priority list for Covid-19 vaccine administration
Abu Dhabi puts the squeeze on Imran Khan, Pakistanis in UAE feel the heat
Abu Dhabi puts the squeeze on Imran Khan, Pakistanis in UAE feel the heat
Exit of smaller parties dented GA’s chances of regaining power in Bihar
Exit of smaller parties dented GA’s chances of regaining power in Bihar
India’s daily Covid-19 cases again jump to over 38,600; recoveries above 8.33 mn
India’s daily Covid-19 cases again jump to over 38,600; recoveries above 8.33 mn
Donald Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims
Donald Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims
Why is Lakshmi Vilas Bank troubled, what’s next for the lender
Why is Lakshmi Vilas Bank troubled, what’s next for the lender
Chapare virus: All about the deadly virus that can spread between humans
Chapare virus: All about the deadly virus that can spread between humans
‘We’re partnering for bulk production of Covid-19 vaccine’: Indian Envoy to US
‘We’re partnering for bulk production of Covid-19 vaccine’: Indian Envoy to US
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In