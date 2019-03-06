BPSSC Sub-Inspector Recruitment on 1717 posts cleared by Patna High Court

In a significant order, the Patna high court on Tuesday cleared the way for recruitment of 1,717 sub-inspectors of police across the state for which the mains examination had already been conducted by the Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC).

Hearing a bunch of appeals of BPSSC and others, the division bench of Chief Justice A P Sahi and Justice Anjana Mishra ordered the commission “to forthwith declare the results and finalise the selection process”.

The BPSSC and a few others had filed an appeal before the division bench challenging the order of a single-judge bench, which, in its judgment passed on October 31, 2018, had questioned the correctness of the whole recruitment process.

The entire process had begun on September 16, 2017, when applications were invited from eligible candidates. Around 4,28,200 candidates applied and after the preliminary written test, about 29,359 candidates qualified for the mains written examinations, of whom about 10,161 candidates qualified for appearing in the Physical Evaluation Test (PET).

Some of the aggrieved candidates filed writ petitions alleging irregularities, particularly in relation to the reservation for women.

On October 31, 2018, the single-judge bench issued several directions to the BPSSC with respect to applying horizontal reservation for women candidates and asked it to upload questions and model answers, invite objections from the candidates, upload cut-off marks of different categories on the official website of the Commission and so forth.

In challenging the above order before the division bench, the BPSSC contended that there was no infirmity in the examination process.

Allowing the appeal, the HC has now given nod to declaration of results but said it “we trust that the Commission shall abide by the law laid down by the apex court in this regard as well as the relevant rules and circulars applicable to the controversy without exceeding the limits which are prescribed for women candidates.”

