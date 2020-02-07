e-paper
Home / Education / BSE Odisha 10th, 12th admit card 2020 released, directs link to download here

BSE Odisha 10th, 12th admit card 2020 released, directs link to download here

Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has released the admit card for class 10th and 12th board exam. Candidates can download the admit card online at bseodisha.ac.in.

education Updated: Feb 07, 2020 14:04 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BSE Odisha admit card
BSE Odisha admit card(BSE Odisha)
         

Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has released the admit card for class 10th and 12th board exam. Candidates can download the admit card online at bseodisha.ac.in.

BSE Odisha has released the admit cards for annual exam 2020, certificate exam for correspondence course.

The admit card will be downloaded by school authorities and will be distributed to the students after putting signature and stamp of school. Candidates are advised to bring the admit card on the days of exam without which no candidate will be allowed to appear in the exams.

How to download BSE Odisha Admit Card 2020:

1) Visit the official website of the BSE Odisha - bseodisha.ac.in

2) Under Latest Update tab, click on the Admit Card notification available

3) A login page will appear

4) Key in your School Code and Password to Login

5) Your admit card will be displayed on screen.

6) Download and take its print out

Direct link to download annual exam admit card

Direct link to download certificate course exam admit card

Direct link to download correspondence course exam admit card

