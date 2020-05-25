BSEB Matric Result 2020: Register to get alert and direct link for Bihar Board class 10 result

education

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the results of the Bihar Board class 10th exam tomorrow at 12:30 pm. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore in a press statement has confirmed this. Lakhs of students are waiting for their results. Keeping in mind the coronavirus lockdown, the Bihar Board has decided to not hold a press conference for announcing the BSEB matric results. Instead of the conference, BSEB will be declaring the class 10 results online.

For the convenience of students, Hindustan Times also allows students to check the results of the Bihar Board Matric on its website. For this, Students will have to register themselves for free by entering their name, email address, and mobile number on which they want to receive the alert. And as soon as the results are declared, students will get an SMS with a direct link to check the BSEB class 10 results.

