BSEB STET 2019 admit card for re-exam released, here's how to download

BSEB STET 2019 admit card for re-exam released, here’s how to download

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Thursday released the admit card for State Teachers’ Eligibility Test (STET) 2019 re- examination. Candidates can download their admit card online from the official website at www.bsebstet2019.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Sep 03, 2020
Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BSEB STET 2019 admit card update
BSEB STET 2019 admit card update(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Thursday released the admit card for State Teachers’ Eligibility Test (STET) 2019 re- examination. Candidates can download their admit card online from the official website at www.bsebstet2019.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The admit card will have the name of the candidate, date, time and venue of the examination, reporting time and other details. Those who are unable to download their admit card can send their issue to bseb.stethelpdesk@gmail.com via email.

Direct link to download BSEB STET hall ticket

BSEB will conduct the STET 2019 re- exam from September 9 to 21 on centres in various districts of Bihar including Patna, Bhojpur, Purnea, Nalanda, Gaya, Chhapra, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Aurangabad, Darbhanga, Samastipur. The exam will be conducted in three shifts from 8 am to 10.30 am, 12 pm to 2.30 pm and 4 pm to 6:30 pm.

Read official notice and important instructions here

How to download BSEB STET 2019 admit card:

Visit the official website at bsebstet2019.in

Click on the admit card link

Key in your registration ID and other login credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

Click here for BSEB STET 2019 Mock test

Nearly 2.47 lakh students had taken the STET exam held across 317 centres on January 28 after a gap of eight years for recruitment of higher and higher secondary school teachers. However, the exam was declared cancelled in May after a four-member investigation committee headed by chief vigilance officer Nilkamal probed into various cases of irregularities and paper leak during the exam. BSEB decided to cancel the exam considering the findings of the investigation committee.

