Home / Education / BSEB STET re-exam 2019: Bihar Board announces fresh dates for conducting online exam

BSEB STET re-exam 2019: Bihar Board announces fresh dates for conducting online exam

BSEB STET re-exam 2019: As per the revised schedule, STET re-exam will be held between September 9 to 21 in various shifts. Exams are scheduled on September 9, 10,11,14,15,16,17,18 and 21.

education Updated: Aug 11, 2020 19:42 IST
Megha
Megha
Hindustan Times, Patna
BSEB STET re-exam 2019.
BSEB STET re-exam 2019. (Shutterstock)
         

BSEB STET re-exam 2019: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Tuesday announced fresh dates for conducting re-exam for state teachers’ eligibility test (STET) 2019, through online mode.

As per the revised schedule, STET re-exam will be held between September 9 to 21 in various shifts. Exams are scheduled on September 9, 10,11,14,15,16,17,18 and 21.

The state education department has roped in the Bihar state electronics development corporation limited (Beltron) to facilitate online STET re-examination.

A senior BSEB official said, “The board has scheduled re-exam on nine days in various shifts in a bid to maintain social distancing among such a large number of examinees. Candidates have not been asked to apply or pay fee for re-exam as their candidature is still valid. Applicants will be communicated their exam date, exam centre through admit cards which will be issued on August 25.”

“Preparation for conducting exam has been completed and district education officers, district magistrates and applicants have already been informed about re-exam”, added the official.

Earlier this year, altogether 2.47 lakh students took the STET exam held across 317 centres on January 28. However, the examination was declared cancelled in May after a four-member investigation committee headed by chief vigilance officer Nilkamal probed into various cases of irregularities and paper leak during the exam. BSEB decided to cancel the exam considering the findings of the investigation committee.

STET exam was held after a gap of eight years for recruitment of higher and higher secondary school teachers.

