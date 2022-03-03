BSEH Haryana Board exam 2022 dates for classes 10,12 to be released today

Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will on Thursday, March 3, release board examination schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 examination 2022. The board exams will be conducted offline this year by the Haryana Board.

Candidates can check the board examination 2022 schedule from the Board of School Education (BSEH) website after they are released.

As per HT sources in Haryana Board, the Haryana Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams are expected to start around March 30.

BSEH chairperson Jagbir Singh had earlier said that the board is planning to hold the class 10 and 12 board exams in the last week of March . Around 3.5 lakh students have enrolled in Class 10 and over 2.25 lakh in Class 12 this year.

“We have reduced the syllabus by 30%. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty of indulging in unfair means,” Singh had said.

Last year, the board had not announced the toppers of classes 10 and 12 and students’ assessment was done on the basis of internal and practical marks.

(With inputs from Sunil Rahar in Haryana.)