e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / BSEH Results 2020: Haryana Board class 10th, 12th supplementary results declared at bseh.org.in

BSEH Results 2020: Haryana Board class 10th, 12th supplementary results declared at bseh.org.in

BSEH Supplementary Result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) on Friday declared the class 10th, 12th supplementary result 2020 on its official website at bseh.org.in

education Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 10:37 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BSEH 10th. 12th supplementary result 2020 declared
BSEH 10th. 12th supplementary result 2020 declared
         

The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) on Friday declared the class 10th, 12th supplementary result 2020 on its official website at bseh.org.in. A total of 32.97% students have passed the class 10th supplementary exam and 47.89% students passed the class 12th supplementary exam. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results online at bseh.org.

The BSEH had scheduled to conduct the supplementary exam in the month of July but it had to be postponed e to Covid-19 pandemic. The Board conducted the supplementary exam on October 26 and 27.

Board secretary Rajeev Prasad said in a press release that a total of 33,180 students had appeared in the class supplementary exam out of which 10, 939 passed and 19734 candidates received compartment.

Candidates can apply for re-evaluation and rechecking of their answer sheets within 20 days from the date of declaration of results.

Direct Link to check result

How to check BSEH 10th. 12th Supplementary Result 2020:

Visit the official website at bseh.org.in

On the homepage, fin the result link given under ‘Notices’ column

Key in your roll number and captcha text and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

top news
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
India reports 46,232 new Covid-19 cases, 564 deaths
India reports 46,232 new Covid-19 cases, 564 deaths
As some countries rush to buy Covid-19 vaccine in advance, will others be left out?
As some countries rush to buy Covid-19 vaccine in advance, will others be left out?
Multiple blasts rock Kabul, casualties feared: Report
Multiple blasts rock Kabul, casualties feared: Report
Chhath Puja concludes, devotees offer ‘arghya’ keeping Covid-19 protocols at bay
Chhath Puja concludes, devotees offer ‘arghya’ keeping Covid-19 protocols at bay
Mumbai Police register FIR in death case of TV actor Akshat Utkarsh
Mumbai Police register FIR in death case of TV actor Akshat Utkarsh
Covid-19: Concerns rise over Hong Kong-Singapore air travel bubble
Covid-19: Concerns rise over Hong Kong-Singapore air travel bubble
Donald Trump’s son tests positive for Covid-19, quarantined without symptoms
Donald Trump’s son tests positive for Covid-19, quarantined without symptoms
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In