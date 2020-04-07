e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / BSEH to announce results for classes 9,11 on April 10

BSEH to announce results for classes 9,11 on April 10

As per notification issued by Directorate school education, all the students enrolled under BSEH from class 1 to 8 will be promoted to the next class.

education Updated: Apr 07, 2020 19:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

The board of school education Haryana (BSEH) to announce results for classes 9,11 on April 10.

As per notification issued by Directorate school education, all the students enrolled under BSEH from class 1 to 8 will be promoted to the next class.

“The schools should prepare results of class 9 and 11. The schools should also prepare results of those class 11 students, who have opted Mathematics subject and promote them to next class, if they passed all subjects except Math as the paper could not be held due to lockdown to contain novel coronavirus”, the order stated.

Notably the BSEH had also announced to declare results of class 10 on the basis of 4 subjects in which students appeared before the board announced to postpone the exams.But the board had also clarified that they will conduct exam of science for class 10 students after the situation improves.

tags
top news
Alarm bells in east Delhi locality as experts suggest limited Covid-19 community spread
Alarm bells in east Delhi locality as experts suggest limited Covid-19 community spread
How Centre is using smart cities project to monitor Covid-19 hot spots
How Centre is using smart cities project to monitor Covid-19 hot spots
‘Report within 24 hours or...’: Punjab to Tablighi Jamaat attendees in state
‘Report within 24 hours or...’: Punjab to Tablighi Jamaat attendees in state
Covid-19 lockdown could be extended by 2 weeks, say officials after GoM meet
Covid-19 lockdown could be extended by 2 weeks, say officials after GoM meet
2 Indians in Clarke’s list of 7 greatest batsmen he played with or against
2 Indians in Clarke’s list of 7 greatest batsmen he played with or against
In Sonia Gandhi’s 5 tips to fight Covid-19, one is about PM CARES Fund
In Sonia Gandhi’s 5 tips to fight Covid-19, one is about PM CARES Fund
Tesla cars to get ‘Cheetah Stance’ for improved pouncing power
Tesla cars to get ‘Cheetah Stance’ for improved pouncing power
Lack of protective gear for healthcare workers? Safdarjung doctor speaks
Lack of protective gear for healthcare workers? Safdarjung doctor speaks
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakDonald TrumpBoris JohnsonVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News