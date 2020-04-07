education

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 19:48 IST

The board of school education Haryana (BSEH) to announce results for classes 9,11 on April 10.

As per notification issued by Directorate school education, all the students enrolled under BSEH from class 1 to 8 will be promoted to the next class.

“The schools should prepare results of class 9 and 11. The schools should also prepare results of those class 11 students, who have opted Mathematics subject and promote them to next class, if they passed all subjects except Math as the paper could not be held due to lockdown to contain novel coronavirus”, the order stated.

Notably the BSEH had also announced to declare results of class 10 on the basis of 4 subjects in which students appeared before the board announced to postpone the exams.But the board had also clarified that they will conduct exam of science for class 10 students after the situation improves.